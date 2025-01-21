VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Continue “Armada Live Over Europe" Digital Live Series With Live Video For "Hellfire"

2024 was a triumphant year for international symphonic metal frontrunners, Visions Of Atlantis. The release of their latest full-length album, Pirates II – Armada, marks the band’s most successful record to date, climbing to top positions on international charts, including #5 on the German and Austrian Official Album Charts, #4 on the UK Rock & Metal Charts, and #2 on the US Hard Music Album Charts, to name a few. The summer and fall were filled with extensive touring, enchanting their devoted fans across Europe and the UK.

But pirates never rest, nor do the raging seas! Immediately after their tour, Visions Of Atlantis surprised fans with another stunner: the launch of the digital live series Armada Live Over Europe. By releasing live songs and videos throughout recent and upcoming weeks, the symphonic metallers have kept excitement levels at an all-time high. So far, eight videos have been released, capturing the explosive energy of a Visions Of Atlantis live show and allowing listeners to relive the incomparable spirit of their recent tour from the comfort of home.

Today, the series continues with the fan-favorite high-energy track, “Hellfire”, performed live in Pratteln on October 17, 2024. The track features a visceral guitar solo and a stunning vocal performance by pirate queen Clémentine Delauney and her captain, Michele Guaitoli. Alongside its availability on all digital platforms, the live series will culminate in a five-part digital live album, which can now be pre-ordered.

For fans in North America, the live album will be the perfect way to warm up for Visions Of Atlantis’s upcoming tour, taking place in April. Tickets for this adventurous ride are on sale now, and fans won’t want to miss the unique VIP upgrade, which includes an exclusive acoustic set performed for a small audience before the show - creating memories to last a lifetime.

Pirate Queen Clementine states: “This one is for anyone waking up and finding their own strength and voice again. For anyone tired of listening to whispers that urge us to dim our light. ‘Hellfire’ represents strong minds, unafraid to carve their own paths and unconcerned with others’ opinions. It’s the chant of rebels fighting against those who abuse power to manipulate others. May we all reclaim power over our own lives.”

Watch the live video for "Hellfire":

Armada Live Over Europe shows the gripping stage presence and artistic high-quality of Visions Of Atlantis. The pirate crew, fronted by vocalists Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli, have managed to create their very own inimitable universe with symphonic heaviness and stunning visuals, and encourages their listeners to join them into a world where spirits are free, hearts are true, and where light always rules over darkness, whatever the cost. Fans can expect a colorful range of songs, mostly taken from the band’s previous two records Pirates (2022) and Pirates II – Armada (2024).

Pre-order the digital edition here.

Armada Live Over Europe tracklisting;

"To Those Who Choose To Fight"

"The Land Of The Free"

"Monsters"

"Heroes Of The Dawn"

"Where The Sky And Ocean Blend"

"Clocks"

"Legion Of The Seas"

"Tonight I’m Alive"

"Collide"

"Hellfire"

"The Dead Of The Sea"

"Clemi’s Speech"

"Underwater"

"Pirates Will Return"

"Melancholy Angel"

"Master The Hurricane"

"Armada"

"To Those Who Choose To Fight" / "The Land Of The Free" video:

Visions Of Atlantis have returned their sites to North America, announcing the "Armada Over North America" tour. The voyage begins April 2 in Mechanicsburg, PA and will plunder several major ports along the way including Baltimore, New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles before the closing celebration in Dallas, TX on April 29.

Clémentine Delauney proclaims: "We are delighted to finally announce that we’re bringing our wonderful Armada show over the Atlantic! Join this unique adventure, rich in colors and emotions, a massive pirate party! Come sing along your favorites tunes, jump, shout and row onboard our ship! We are so looking forward to many memorable moments with our North American Sailors and we can’t wait to sail over there next spring!"

Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

April

2 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts Brewing Co

3 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

5 - New York, NY - Meadows

6 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

8 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

9 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace

10 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

11 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

14 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

17 - Portland, OR - The Bossanova Ballroom

18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave

25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

28 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse Bar & Grill

(Photo by Robert Eikelpoth; Photo editing by Blake Armstrong)