VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Storm International Charts With Pirates II - Armada

Visions Of Atlantis have topped the charts worldwide, reaching #5 on the Official German Album Charts, #5 on the Official Austrian Album Charts, #4 on the UK Rock Charts, #30 on the UK Official Sales Charts, #16 on the Official Swiss Album Charts, #2 on the US Hard Music Album Charts, #3 on the Canadian Hard Music Album Charts and #39 on the French Physical Album Charts - to only name a few - with their new album, Pirates II -– Armada.

This album continues and expands on the success of Pirates (2022), which charted in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK, USA, Canada, and various other positions in Europe upon its release. Furthermore, Visions Of Atlantis conquered the 70,000 Tons of Metal cruise, the Sabaton Cruise, ProgPower USA, Bloodstock Festival UK, and several other festivals, as well as a 2023 North American headline tour. This fall, the band will embark on 33 shows all over Europe – the biggest headline tour of their promising career so far. Brace yourself and prepare for this unique symphonic metal spectacle!

Visions Of Atlantis state: “Thank you, Sailors, worldwide for joining our mighty ARMADA!”

Pirates II - Armada tracklisting:

"To Those Who Choose To Fight"

"The Land Of The Free"

"Monsters"

"Tonight I’m Alive"

"Armada"

"The Dead Of The Sea"

"Ashes To The Sea"

"Hellfire"

"Collide"

"Magic Of The Night"

"Underwater"

"Where The Sky And Ocean Blend"

Visions Of Atlantis are:

Clémentine Delauney - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals

Christian Douscha - Guitars

Herbert Glos - Bass

Thomas Caser - Drums

(Photo by Robert Eikelpoth; Photo editing by Blake Armstrong)