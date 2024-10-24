VISIONS OF ATLANTIS To Set Sails For "Armada Over North America" Tour In April 2025
Symphonic metal pirates, Visions Of Atlantis, have returned their sites to North America, announcing the "Armada Over North America" tour. The voyage begins April 2 in Mechanicsburg, PA and will plunder several major ports along the way including Baltimore, New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles before the closing celebration in Dallas, TX on April 29.
Their latest opus, Pirates II - Armada, continues and expands on the success of Pirates (2022), landing at #2 on the US Hard Music Album Charts and #3 on the Canadian Hard Music Album Charts. Furthermore, Visions Of Atlantis have conquered the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise, the Sabaton Cruise, ProgPower USA, Bloodstock Festival UK, and several other festivals, as well as a 2023 North American headline tour. Their majestic soaring melodies and uplifting songwriting have carried them through treacherous waters and the crew emerged triumphant, hungry for their next adventure.
Pirate queen Clémentine Delauney proclaims: "We are delighted to finally announce that we’re bringing our wonderful Armada show over the Atlantic! Join this unique adventure, rich in colors and emotions, a massive pirate party! Come sing along your favorites tunes, jump, shout and row onboard our ship! We are so looking forward to many memorable moments with our North American Sailors and we can’t wait to sail over there next spring!"
Tour dates:
April
2 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts Brewing Co
3 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
5 - New York, NY - Meadows
6 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East
8 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière
9 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace
10 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary
11 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
12 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
14 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
17 - Portland, OR - The Bossanova Ballroom
18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go
21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
24 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave
25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
28 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse Bar & Grill
Pirates II - Armada tracklisting:
"To Those Who Choose To Fight"
"The Land Of The Free"
"Monsters"
"Tonight I’m Alive"
"Armada"
"The Dead Of The Sea"
"Ashes To The Sea"
"Hellfire"
"Collide"
"Magic Of The Night"
"Underwater"
"Where The Sky And Ocean Blend"
Visions Of Atlantis are:
Clémentine Delauney - Vocals
Michele Guaitoli - Vocals
Christian Douscha - Guitars
Herbert Glos - Bass
Thomas Caser - Drums
(Photo by Robert Eikelpoth; Photo editing by Blake Armstrong)