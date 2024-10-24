VISIONS OF ATLANTIS To Set Sails For "Armada Over North America" Tour In April 2025

Symphonic metal pirates, Visions Of Atlantis, have returned their sites to North America, announcing the "Armada Over North America" tour. The voyage begins April 2 in Mechanicsburg, PA and will plunder several major ports along the way including Baltimore, New York, Seattle, and Los Angeles before the closing celebration in Dallas, TX on April 29.

Their latest opus, Pirates II - Armada, continues and expands on the success of Pirates (2022), landing at #2 on the US Hard Music Album Charts and #3 on the Canadian Hard Music Album Charts. Furthermore, Visions Of Atlantis have conquered the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise, the Sabaton Cruise, ProgPower USA, Bloodstock Festival UK, and several other festivals, as well as a 2023 North American headline tour. Their majestic soaring melodies and uplifting songwriting have carried them through treacherous waters and the crew emerged triumphant, hungry for their next adventure.

Pirate queen Clémentine Delauney proclaims: "We are delighted to finally announce that we’re bringing our wonderful Armada show over the Atlantic! Join this unique adventure, rich in colors and emotions, a massive pirate party! Come sing along your favorites tunes, jump, shout and row onboard our ship! We are so looking forward to many memorable moments with our North American Sailors and we can’t wait to sail over there next spring!"

Get tickets here.

Tour dates:

April

2 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedrafts Brewing Co

3 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

5 - New York, NY - Meadows

6 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

8 - Quebec City, QC - La Source de la Martinière

9 - Toronto, ON - Lees Palace

10 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

11 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

14 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

15 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

16 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

17 - Portland, OR - The Bossanova Ballroom

18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

21 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Las Vegas, NV - Sinwave

25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

28 - El Paso, TX - RockHouse Bar & Grill

Order Pirates II - Armada here.

Pirates II - Armada tracklisting:

"To Those Who Choose To Fight"

"The Land Of The Free"

"Monsters"

"Tonight I’m Alive"

"Armada"

"The Dead Of The Sea"

"Ashes To The Sea"

"Hellfire"

"Collide"

"Magic Of The Night"

"Underwater"

"Where The Sky And Ocean Blend"

“Tonight I’m Alive” video:

"Monsters" video:

"Armada" video:

Visions Of Atlantis are:

Clémentine Delauney - Vocals

Michele Guaitoli - Vocals

Christian Douscha - Guitars

Herbert Glos - Bass

Thomas Caser - Drums

(Photo by Robert Eikelpoth; Photo editing by Blake Armstrong)