VIXEN Performs With New Singer ROSA LARICCHIUTA In Connecticut; Video

July 8, 2024, 6 minutes ago

news hard rock vixen

VIXEN Performs With New Singer ROSA LARICCHIUTA In Connecticut; Video

Vixen performed a free show on Saturday (July 6) at Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and YouTube user Alan Selavka has uploaded video from the show. Watch below.

The concert was Vixen's second show with new singer, Rosa Laricchiuta, who replaces Lorraine Lewis in the band lineup. It was revealed in late May that Vixen and Lewis had gone their separate ways.

Vixen are scheduled to perform next on July 13 at Spirit Mountain Casino in Grand Ronde, OR. Find the band's tour itinerary here.



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources