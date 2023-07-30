VIXEN’s Janet Gardner Has Been Found In Connecticut As A Part-Time Dental Hygienist - “Hey, Isn’t That The Girl Who Just Cleaned My Teeth?”

July 30, 2023, 11 minutes ago

news hard rock vixen

According to the New York Post, Vixen star Janet Gardner has been found in Connecticut as a part-time dental hygienist, which allows her to still make music and hit the road on her terms.

“My grandfather was a dentist,” the singer explained to Fox News Digital. “My uncles, a couple of them were dentists. Their kids are now dentists, a couple of hygienists – lots of dental people. And they all had really good lives. They were able to do their work and have the sort of work/life balance [that] was very good… I needed something that would allow me enough time for my family, for my music, other things in life. That work/life balance really appealed to me. If I had this kind of skill, I could work more when I needed more money, and I could work less when I needed more time for other things.”

“Where I currently work, I’ve only been there for about a year, so not many people know,” Gardner adds. “It doesn’t come up. It’s never, ‘Any concerns with your teeth? Oh, by the way, I was in this band in the ’80s.’ Some of them know, but a lot of people don’t. But I guess after they see this docuseries, they’ll go, ‘Hey, isn’t that the girl who just cleaned my teeth?’”

Read more at the New York Post.

(Photo by James Garvin)



