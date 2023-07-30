VIXEN’s Janet Gardner Has Been Found In Connecticut As A Part-Time Dental Hygienist - “Hey, Isn’t That The Girl Who Just Cleaned My Teeth?”

According to the New York Post, Vixen star Janet Gardner has been found in Connecticut as a part-time dental hygienist, which allows her to still make music and hit the road on her terms.

“My grandfather was a dentist,” the singer explained to Fox News Digital. “My uncles, a couple of them were dentists. Their kids are now dentists, a couple of hygienists – lots of dental people. And they all had really good lives. They were able to do their work and have the sort of work/life balance [that] was very good… I needed something that would allow me enough time for my family, for my music, other things in life. That work/life balance really appealed to me. If I had this kind of skill, I could work more when I needed more money, and I could work less when I needed more time for other things.”

“Where I currently work, I’ve only been there for about a year, so not many people know,” Gardner adds. “It doesn’t come up. It’s never, ‘Any concerns with your teeth? Oh, by the way, I was in this band in the ’80s.’ Some of them know, but a lot of people don’t. But I guess after they see this docuseries, they’ll go, ‘Hey, isn’t that the girl who just cleaned my teeth?’”

Read more at the New York Post.

(Photo by James Garvin)