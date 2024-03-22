VK LYNNE Releases New Single "There Is Nothing" Feat. JOEL HOEKSTRA And MARCO PASTORINO; Music Video

VK Lynne, renowned for her work with stOrk and The Spider Accomplice, releases the third single from her new solo record, The Spider Queen.

This latest release, "There Is Nothing", written by VK Lynne, delves deep into the realm of hard rock, featuring the legendary Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, TSO, Cher) on lead guitar and Marco Pastorino (Serenity, Temperance) on guest vocals.

The single is a hard rock lament on the feelings of futility when trying to find hope in current society. The single was co -written and produced by Cody Johnstone and mastered by Maor Appelbaum. Accompanying the release is the official music video that can be seen below. Stream the song here.

The LA- based singer/songwriter/frontwoman brings her plethora of eclectic musical experiences together on The Spider Queen. In the 2000’s she churned out 3 full-length blues rock records The Key of V, Black Halo, and Whiskey or Water. After the release of the latter, Lynne spent from 2010-2023 developing, writing, and singing with symphonic metal project Vita Nova, writing and singing for prog metal juggernaut stOrk, and finally, forming, writing, and performing with symphonic rock duo The Spider Accomplice.

The diverse genres of these endeavors come together on The Spider Queen to create a sound that she has dubbed ‘blues metal.’

In 2023, she toured North America and Eastern Europe with the The Spider Accomplice, supporting symphonic metal act Visions of Atlantis and rock/glam metal duo Hoekstra Gibbs, respectively. The latter tour introduced Lynne, Hoekstra, and Pastorino, and laid the groundwork for this current collaboration.

The Spider Queen is being released, one track per month with its accompanying video, the entire year of 2024.