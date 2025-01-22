VLTIMAS Feat. MORBID ANGEL, MAYHEM, CRYPTOPSY Members Debut "Mephisto Manifesto" Music Video

Extreme metal powerhouse, Vltimas, have released a video for "Mephisto Manifesto", a track from their latest album, Epic, released last March via Season Of Mist. Watch the clip below:

Vltimas have been legends since the dawn of metal. Rune Eriksen took hold of axe-wielding duties for the second coming of Mayhem. Flo Mounier has been drumming for Cryptopsy since their earliest exhumations of the Canadian underground. And who could forget David Vincent, the larger-than-life vocalist for Morbid Angel.

Having already made history, some metalheads may have stroked their beard and wondered if there could possibly be any new realms for this band to conquer. But on their new album, Vltimas ascend to truly epic heights.

Tracklisting:

"Volens Discordant"

"Epic"

"Miserere"

"Exercitus Irae"

"Mephisto Manifesto"

"Scorcher"

"Invictus"

"Nature's Fangs"

"Spoils Of War"

Album stream:

"Scorcher" visualizer:

"Miserere" video:

Lineup:

David Vincent - Vocals

Rune Blasphemer Eriksen - Guitars

Flo Mounier - Drums

Ype TVS - Bass

João Duarte - Guitars