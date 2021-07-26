Vocalist GABRIELA GUNČIKOVÁ, Bassist RUDY SARZO, Guitarist ALEX SKOLNICK, Drummer KEN MARY And Multi-Instrumentaist GARY SCHUTT Perform WHITESNAKE Classic "Still Of The Night"

Courtesy of the Ken Tamplin Vocal Academy, vocalist Gabriela Gunčíková, bassist Rudy Sarzo (The Guess Who, ex-Whitesnake), guitarist Alex Skolnick (Testament), drummer Ken Mary (Flotsam And Jetsam) and multi-instrumentalist Gary Schutt perform the Whitesnake classic "Still Of The Night" in the clip below.

Gunčíková recently teamed up with Marc Hudson, (DragonForce), guitarist Michael Gilbert (Flotsam And Jetsam), Ken Mary and Gary Schutt on the Helloween classic "Eagle Fly Free".