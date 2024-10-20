Vocalist MANDY LION Returns With "Ace Of Spades" Cover In Tribute To LEMMY, Announces New Band LEONINE (Video)

Mandy Lion (ex-WWIII), who has been seemingly absent from the rock and metal scene for years, has released a cover of Motörhead's "Ace Of Spades" in tribute to frontman, Lemmy Kilmister. The official video can be viewed below.

In addition, Mandy Lion has launched a new project, Leonine, Check out the announcement following the "Ace Of Spades" video.

Mandy: "Those of you who know me understand that this isn't a normal thing for me. In fact, the project I will be announcing is what I've been trying to accomplish my entire life but never had the caliber band to get it done... until now."

Mandy Lion released three albums with WWIII: World War III (1990), The Unreleased Demos (2000), and When God Turned Away (2003). The original WWIII line-up also featured Jimmy Bain (bass), Vinny Appice (drums) and Tracy G (guitar), all former members of Dio. He also made an appearance on Lynch Mob / ex-Dokken guitarist George Lynch's 1993 solo album, Sacred Groove, on the tracks "The Beast Part I" and "The Beast Part II (Addiction To The Friction)".