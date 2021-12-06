Vocalist MATS LEVÉN Talks New VANDENBERG Album - "Hopefully It Goes Over As A Cross Between Vandenberg And A Bit Of What Adrian Did In WHITESNAKE"

Former Yngwie Malmsteen / Candlemass vocalist Mats Levén guested on the 80's Glam Metalcast and discussed his new gig singing for Vandenberg. He also revisits his time with Yngwie Malmsteen and Candlemass. Check out the interview below:

On his new gig in Vandenberg

Mats: "I got a message from Adrian (Vandenberg) in December of last year. I don’t know where he heard me or anything. We talked about a possible collaboration in 2021 to record a new album and everything. It took a while because of the pandemic. We started working on the album about two months ago. We just did our first show and we had only had one rehearsal for four hours a few weeks before it. It’s weird how we headlined a festival and that was the first time we all saw each other on a stage. It worked out fine because we’ve all been doing this stuff before.

I had the first Vandenberg album right when it came out when I was a kid. Adrian is so down to earth and such a nice guy, very humble. He’s very musical and has a lot of great ideas. The album will be released next year. I’m guessing a song or two will be released before the summer. I think people will appreciate the new Vandenberg album. Hopefully it goes over as a cross between Vandenberg and a bit of what Adrian did in Whitesnake as well. I’m really looking forward to completing it."

On his time with Yngwie for Facing The Animal

Mats: "I was kinda surprised I was allowed to co-write as much as I did. I think it turned out really, really well. This was a big gig for me at the time. We really worked hard on it. We had Chris Tsangredies producing and of course Cozy Powell on drums. It was very inspiring to work with those people. Yngwie and I were brought up on the same music, the Blackmore / Purple stuff, and I think he liked having a Swedish singer in the band. It was a great experience. I haven’t heard all the albums he’s done after, but I kinda get the feeling that Facing The Animal was the last album that was 100% properly produced by a producer. Songs like 'Alone In Paradise' - that was an old idea Yngwie had from the Odyssey days. I’m pretty sure he had old Joe Lynn Turner background vocals for that one and I just copied what Joe had done. For the song 'Facing The Animal', I wrote all the lyrics and melodies to some riffs that Yngwie had. At first, no one was really liking it. We recorded it, but I didn’t think we were going to use it. A month later, Yngwie calls me at tells that’s the name of the album!

I really only wanted a contract for one album and tour to see where it would go. We did the tour in ‘98 and did the live album. After all that I was getting the feeling that everyone in the band wanted to leave. Yngwie really didn’t sell that well that time around either, mostly because of the financial crisis that was going on in Japan. Because of all that, I got the vibe that I wouldn’t be allowed to contribute as much to the writing. I think he wanted to write all the songs going forward to make more publishing money. During this time, Cozy died as well. So I felt it wouldn’t be the same situation or as fun as doing Facing The Animal so I left. Nothing bad happened between us or anything."

Adrian Vandenberg recently commented on working with Levén: "To say I'm excited about working with Mats Levèn would be an understatement! It's a huge privilege to work with a vocalist of Mats' world-class caliber, who's just as passionate about kick-ass rock and as motivated and dedicated as I am. A one-of-a-kind signature voice, commanding stage presence, very experienced but as far from running on automatic pilot as humanly possible and a great guy!"

Mats says, "I'm thrilled to join Vandenberg and to be recording the new album! I've been a fan since the '80s, and I'm honored to be soon sharing the stage with my Dutch amigos!!"

Levén replaces Ronnie Romero, and the band are already working on the follow-up to 2020, last years' acclaimed first album since 1985. Talking about the new material, Adrian says, "Mats and I are working on our new songs for the next Vandenberg album as we speak. We're pushing and inspiring each other to keep raising the bar and are coming up with great, very exciting stuff! Inspired by the best rock bands from the '70s and 80's that we grew up on while taking it to the 2020s sonically and dynamically. Straight in your face stadium rockers, layered epic tracks and, of course, a heart-wrenching signature rock ballad. After the amazing re-start with our Vandenberg 2020 album, for which the worldwide response was way, way beyond what I could have wished for, we're more than ready to switch to an even higher gear with our upcoming one. We can't wait to hit the worldwide stages hard with this killer Vandenberg line-up with Mats, Koen, Randy and me! Does it sound like I'm excited? You got that right!"

Vandenberg. A name with an illustrious past. Led by master guitarist Adrian Vandenberg, the Dutch foursome released three quality albums during the early to mid-'80s; namely, the self-titled 1982 debut (spawning the US hit single "Burning Heart") Heading For A Storm ('83) and Alibi ('85). They achieved commercial success and earned much acclaim. The band toured the US, Japan and Europe playing with Ozzy Osbourne, KISS, Rush, Scorpions, Michael Schenker and more. Subsequently, the guitarist has had an impressive career. He was a member of Whitesnake for 13 years at the height of their fame, contributing the solo on their #1 hit "Here I Go Again". He spent many years duelling with Steve Vai on guitar and has returned for many reunions. He was part of supergroup Manic Eden and more recently, he has shown his cultured ability is firmly intact with Vandenberg's Moonkings.

Along with Levèn, the rhythm section for the 2021 lineup features bassist Randy van der Elsen (of NWOBHM heroes Tank) and drummer Koen Herfst (Bobby Kimball (Toto), Epica and Doro).

"I believe the vibe we have with this turbocharged line-up is wonderful," concludes Vandenberg. "We are not at all a nostalgia act, trying to recreate what happened all those years back. This is a brand-new dynamic band with a name that has a legacy, and I couldn't be happier with the way it's turned out."