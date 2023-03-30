Voice Actor JESS HARNELL Is So Good That Neighbour WILLIAM SHATNER Thinks He's A Member Of KISS; Professor Of Rock Reports (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Up next, an interview with my dear friend, the man of 1,000 voices, Jess Harnell, who is always a blast, a voice actor who's also a rockstar. So much so he got sued by a legendary rock singer for sounding too much like him, and today he shares a story of how his neighbour William Shatner, Captain Kirk himself, has mistaken him for years for Gene Simmons of KISS. That’s how great of a voice actor he is! It’s one of the funniest rock stories I’ve ever heard, plus he breaks down his band Rock Sugar’s latest rock masher that’s equal parts Queen and Linkin Park. You won’t wanna miss this one. Next on Professor of Rock."