VOIVOD Drummer MICHEL "AWAY" LANGEVIN On Writing New Music During The Pandemic - "I've Come To Realise And Understand A Different Side Of Our Sound And The Way We Create"

Ireland's Overdrive caught up with Voivod drummer / co-founder Michel "Away" Langevin to doscuss the band's new album, Lost Machine – Live, and how the pandemic has affected the band. Following is an excerpt from z the chat.

Q: Has there been any progress in writing new material since we’ve all been in lockdown and grounded over the last 9 months?

Away: "We have some ideas floating around that we have been working on while social distancing. We were able to use Logic Pro and Dropbox and that seems to be working for us, considering the social restrictions. We have a bunch of improvisations and loose ideas that are kind of 'spur of the moment.' There are some structures there and we just went about piecing them together electronically, as we have no access to our studio downtown."

Q: Did you find this process to be very alien considering that you would normally be all together in a room?

Away: "Yes (laughs), it has been a very strange but educational experience for me personally. I’ve had to programme the drums for the new ideas and just being in a position where we can’t actually be in a room together bashing out the ideas, the traditional way. I’ve come to realise and understand a different side of our sound and the way we create / write. Don’t worry, we are still very much Voivod, but it’s just given me a different perspective on things."

Q: Would it be a good assumption to suggest that there is enough material there for the guts of a new album?

Away: "Well, it’s very early days yet but we have some solid foundations to new music. Snake (Denis Belanger / vocals) is currently building a studio in his house because all of the studios downtown are closed, and who knows what’s going to happen in the future. It’s better to have our own studio. We also did a test run of performing online and that went really well, so we are looking to possibly do something like that going forward. I can’t wait to just get back to performing again in one way or another."

Voivod returned in 2020 with a much overdue live release. Entitled Lost Machine - Live, the album was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for the band’s latest studio album The Wake, and is available today worldwide via Century Media Records.

A new video for the live track “Overreaction” can be seen below. Drummer Michel “Away” Langevin comments: “And last but not least, ‘Overreaction’, the new single/video from our brand new release Lost Machine - Live. This old classic from Killing Technology has been on the setlist since 1987. It really gets the crowd going, and us too! Once again, splendid video direction by Felipe Belalcazar and thanks to Jaan Silmberg for animating my artwork. Enjoy our new live album!!“

Lost Machine - Live consist of 13 tracks across 74 packed minutes of playing time by one of the best live-acts in this day and age. The title can be orderd in its various editions here.

Tracklisting:

"Post Society"

"Psychic Vacuum"

"Obsolete Beings"

"The Prow"

"Iconspiracy"

"Into My Hypercube"<

"The End Of Dormancy"

"Overreaction"

"Always Moving"

"Fall"

"The Lost Machine"

"Astronomy Domine"

"Voivod"

Lineup:

Denis “Snake” Belanger - Vocals

Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain - Guitar

Dominic “Rocky” Laroche - Bass

Michel “Away” Langevin - Drums