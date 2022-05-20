VOIVOD Frontman DENIS "SNAKE" BELANGER Featured On New Track From IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT; Music Video Posted

Experimental metal outfit, Imperial Triumphant, have just announced their new full-length album, Spirit Of Ecstasy, out on July 22 via Century Media Records. The album will be released as Ltd. CD Edition (Mini-Gatefold), Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet and on all digital platforms. Pre-orders are available starting today, here.

To celebrate the album announcement, Imperial Triumphant have also just dropped their new track, “Maximalist Scream" (feat. Voivod's Snake). Watch a video for the song below.

“Atmospheres awash with mysterious origins. Sacred rites of passage and formidable knowledge lead to marvels of engineering,” states Imperial Triumphant. “Funneling the mass into a finite horizon all roads travel in duality. Blurred is the line between real and illusion as the last scream of truth is destroyed by evil so grotesque. It transforms into a lone rider traveling into the forbidden darkness…”

Spirit of Ecstasy follows the band’s previous LPs 2020’s Alphaville, 2018’s Vile Luxury and most recently their 2021 live record, An Evening With Imperial Triumphant, which was was recorded at the infamous Slipper Room in New York City. Just like its predecessors, the album features a handful of special guests including Kenny G on soprano saxophone, Max Gorelick on lead guitar, Snake on vocals, Alex Skolnick on lead guitar, Trey Spruance on lead guitar, Andromeda Anarchia with choirs, Sarai Woods with choirs, Yoshiko Ohara on vocals, J. Walter Hawkes on the trombone, Ben Hankle on the trumpet, Percy Jones on bass, Seven)Suns on strings, Colin Marston on Simmons drums and Youtube, and Jonas Rolef on vocals.

Spirit of Ecstasy tracklisting:

"Chump Change"

"Metrovertigo"

"Tower Of Glory, City Of Shame"

"Merkurius Gilded"

"Death On A Highway"

"In The Pleasure Of Their Company"

"Bezumnaya"

"Maximalist Scream"

"Maximalist Scream" video:

(Photo - Alex Krauss)