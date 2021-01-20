VOIVOD Frontman SNAKE On The Band’s Longevity, Looks Back On Founding Guitarist PIGGY's Death - "We're Not Going To Give Up Easily"

In a newly posted interview with music writer Joel Gausten, Voivod singer Denis "Snake" Bélanger discusses a variety of topics, including his longtime creative relationship with Voivod drummer and fellow original band member Michel “Away” Langevin and their decision to move forward with the band following the 2015 death of guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour. An excerpt from the chat appears below.



Gausten: Voivod’s roughly 39 years old. There was obviously a break there when you weren’t working with the band, but you and Michel were there at the beginning. It’s very rare to see musicians work together for that long and make things succeed. What makes your relationship with him work creatively to where you’re both still very active in this band and still keeping the spirit of Voivod alive?

Snake: "Me and Michel are totally different personalities. Michel is always more serious and more focused on things. I’m pretty much all over the place (laughs). We succeed in being together just because we want to be a part of this. We’ve been through a lot of troubled waters; it’s been like a rollercoaster – up and down. In the history of the band, there was always something that happened; it wasn’t always a piece of cake. Sometimes, you get pissed off. Sometimes, there’s this and that, and then oops – another door opens and there’s another opportunity. It’s been a crazy ride with him, but I enjoy working with him. He’s a good partner and a good friend."

"When Piggy died, I think it welded something between him and me in a sense. When we decided to keep going without Piggy, I think we both had the same intention to keep Voivod alive no matter what in honor of him. We said to his parents at the funeral that we wanted to do music in order to keep it and the spirit of Piggy alive as long as we could. It certainly bound a lot of things between me and him when the tragedy happened, and that’s why we keep on doing it. We’re not going to give up easily after going through such things."



The complete interview is available at this location.

Voivod returned in 2020 with a much overdue live release. Entitled Lost Machine - Live, the album was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for the band’s latest studio album The Wake, and is available today worldwide via Century Media Records.

A new video for the live track “Overreaction” can be seen below. Drummer Michel “Away” Langevin comments: “And last but not least, ‘Overreaction’, the new single/video from our brand new release Lost Machine - Live. This old classic from Killing Technology has been on the setlist since 1987. It really gets the crowd going, and us too! Once again, splendid video direction by Felipe Belalcazar and thanks to Jaan Silmberg for animating my artwork. Enjoy our new live album!!“

Lost Machine - Live consist of 13 tracks across 74 packed minutes of playing time by one of the best live-acts in this day and age. The title can be orderd in its various editions here.

Tracklisting:

"Post Society"

"Psychic Vacuum"

"Obsolete Beings"

"The Prow"

"Iconspiracy"

"Into My Hypercube"

"The End Of Dormancy"

"Overreaction"

"Always Moving"

"Fall"

"The Lost Machine"

"Astronomy Domine"

"Voivod"

"The Lost Machine" video:

“Iconspiracy” video:

Lineup:

Denis “Snake” Belanger - Vocals

Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain - Guitar

Dominic “Rocky” Laroche - Bass

Michel “Away” Langevin - Drums