VOIVOD's 2003 "Blame Us" Performance Video Unearthed; Features Former METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED

Experience the rediscovery of a lost gem from Voivod's self-titled 2003 album - an electrifying performance video for the track "Blame Us". This long-lost footage was recently uncovered in the archives by Jeff Ertl and Keith McCabe, both former ILM Visual Effects artists and directors of the iconic "We Carry On" video featured on MTV's Headbangers Ball.

Shot during Voivod’s 2003 tour with Sepultura, the footage captures the raw energy of the band’s performances in Tucson, AZ, Albuquerque, NM, and El Paso, TX. Additional scenes were filmed at the Bourbon Street Bar and Grill in Concord, CA, and Jason Newsted's Chophouse Recording Studio. The video showcases Voivod's Mark III legendary lineup, including the late Denis "Piggy" D'Amour, Michel "Away" Langevin, Denis "Snake" Bélanger, and Jason "Jasonic" Newsted.

"Blame Us" resonates powerfully today, with its potent lyrics and intense performance underscoring themes that are strikingly relevant in the current world climate. This rediscovery offers fans a unique glimpse into Voivod's innovative and futuristic vision.