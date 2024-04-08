VOIVOD's MICHEL "AWAY" LANGEVIN On Upcoming "We Are Connected" Documentary - "It's Going To Be A Movie Financed By People Who Are Into Voivod, Which Is Truly Fantastic"; Video

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, recently launched a new Kickstarter campaign to raise funding for the completion of their documentary film project.

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently caught up with Voivod drummer, Michel "Away" Langevin, who spoke about what is needed to finish the documentary. He also spoke about what stage the band is in, in regards to the next studio album plus info on the lost Voivod album. Watch below:

Announcing the Kickstarter campaign, the band stated: "Our latest Kickstarter campaign is aimed at bringing the epic story of Voïvod to the big screen with a theatrical cut set to premiere at festivals and events this summer. Thanks to your unwavering support, we've finished filming and editing, and now, we're diving deep into post-production to create a masterpiece worthy of Voïvodians across the globe.

But that's not all - as a token of our gratitude, we're offering limited-run, premium T-shirts, each featuring unique artwork by the legendary Away, in collaboration with Felipe.

- Chewy's Shirt: A rare ink drawing from "The Outer Limits" era in 1993, previously unseen and now brought to life.



- Snake and Rocky's Shirt: A 2002 ink masterpiece featured in the booklet of the self-titled 2003 album.



- Away's Shirt: The iconic Mercury symbol, inked in 1997 for the "Phobos" booklet.

By backing our campaign, you're not just helping us cross the finish line for the documentary; you're securing a piece of Voïvod lore for yourself. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to wear your Voïvod pride and be a part of music history."

To participate in the campaign, head here.

(Photo - Catherine Deslauriers)