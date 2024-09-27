VOIVOD's MICHEL "AWAY" LANGEVIN Teams With With Visual Effects Artist ABOVE THE VOID For "Altered Horizons: A Visual Experiment" Book; Video Trailer

Michel "Away" Langevin of Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, has collaborated with Above The Void on the new book, Altered Horizons: A Visual Experiment, , published by Heavy Music Artwork. The book is scheduled for release on November 8.

About the book:

Have you heard the legend of the Arachnix? Or the tale of the descent of Krayet? Have you ever wandered among the Colossi of Tentaculon? Or gazed upon Xanthe's Sentinels?

These fantastical worlds, and countless others, began as intricate sketches drawn by Michel "Away" Langevin. What started as simple lines on paper have now been brought to life through a daring experiment with digital tools, transforming his visionary art into immersive realities. Each image was reimagined in ways never before conceived, combining the timelessness of hand-drawn sketches with the limitless possibilities of modern technology.

This project aims to push the boundaries of what is possible in the digital age, forging new connections between tradition and innovation while paying homage to artistic creation's rich and storied legacy. It is not just a tribute to creativity but a celebration of the ever-evolving relationship between human imagination and the tools that bring these visions to life.

Altered Horizons also includes intro by Michel “Away” Langevin and the creative process behind the creation of the stories and illustrations.

Limited to 500 copies, you can pre-order the book here. Watch a video trailer below.

Disclaimer: This project is an experiment in blending traditional Away sketches with advanced digital tools, aiming to explore new creative possibilities while respecting artistic integrity.