VOIVOD, SKULL FIST, CANCER BATS, THREE DAYS GRACE Among Nominees For 2023 JUNO Awards
February 3, 2023, an hour ago
The nominees for the 2023 JUNO Awards have been announced. Nominees in the "Rock Album Of The Year" and "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" categories are listed below.
The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2023 will take place in Edmonton, AB from Thursday, March 9 through Monday, March 13, culminating with The JUNO Awards Broadcast hosted by Simu Liu. Tickets to The 2023 JUNO Awards on sale now.
"Rock Album Of The Year" nominees:
Otherness - Alexisonfire (Dine Alone/The Orchard)
Crisis Of Faith - Billy Talent (Warner)
Get Rollin’ - Nickelback (BMG/Warner/ADA)
Outta Sight - The Sheepdogs (Warner)
Explosions - Three Days Grace (RCA/Sony)
"Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" nominees:
Psychic Jailbreak - Cancer Bats (New Damage/The Orchard)
Merciless Destruction - Get The Shot (New Damage/The Orchard)
Paid In Full - Skull Fist (Atomic Fire*Fontana North/Warner)
Synchro Anarchy - Voivod (Century Media/Sony)
Thought Form Descent - Wake (Metal Blade/Sony)
Find the full list of nominees here.
(Photo - Catherine Deslauriers)