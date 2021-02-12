VOKONIS Share "Blackened Wings" Video

Prog-metal trio Vokonis has released their "Blackened Wings" video, which can be seen below.

Vokonis will release their fourth studio album, Odyssey, in spring 2021. More dynamically diverse than ever, the six new tracks feature guest musician Per Wiberg (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars) on keyboard. Odyssey is Vokonis' first true prog-record. A record for the new decade.

After the success of Vokonis' third album Grasping Time (2019), the band immediately went into recording more material. With the goal set to further expand the prog landscape, Vokonis crafted recordings that are more dynamically diverse and forward-thinking than ever before. The result is Odyssey, the upcoming fourth studio album by Vokonis. Ranging from full-blown doom to melodically blissful passages, the new album features guest musician Per Wiberg (Opeth, Spiritual Beggars) on keyboard.

Tangible prog-influences combined with stand-out choruses, the six tracks on Odyssey further explores the sound that Vokonis introduced on 2019’s Grasping Time. Jonte’s clean vocal lines are effectively blended with Simon’s aggressive bark, creating tons of depth as the sound shift from dreamy psychedelia to faze-melting sludge heaviness. The new tracks are backed up by the rhythmical patterns provided by the band’s new drummer Peter Ottosson who, since his affiliation in early 2019, has proved to be a spark plug of inspiration for the band.

Odyssey was recorded in Studio Soundport, Sweden by Mikael Andersson, and mastered by Magnus Lindberg. The artwork for the album and its singles were made by Kyrre Bjurling (Grasping Time, Olde One Ascending Reissue). Odyssey will be released on The Sign Records on May 7th. The album will be available on digital, vinyl, and CD format. Get ready.