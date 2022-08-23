VOLBEAT Debut Official Music Video For L-G PETROV Tribute "Becoming"

Volbeat have released a music video for "Becoming", from their new album, Servant Of The Mind, out now via EMI Records. Watch below.

Says Michael Poulsen: "We were recording Servant Of The Mind in Jacob Hansen’s studio, and we were about to record the song 'Becoming'. And it has that opening riff that’s really inspired by the mighty Entombed, and you know, we just talked about why not put that Boss Heavy Metal HM-2W pedal on that Entombed was so well known for, and bands like Dismember and a lot of Swedish death metal bands, actually. It’s the signature death metal Swedish distorted guitar sound, and it sounds disgustingly good (laughs). So, we thought, why not use that pedal on that riff? So, we did and it just ended up just sounding even more like Entombed, and it turned out to be a really good song and it was probably one of the most heavy riffs in Volbeat. But later on, of course, we were hearing the sad news about LG passing, a very sad day, and I think it is still very sad that he is not around. He was one of our really great friends. I had a lot of great conversations with LG. And we were always hanging out when it was it was possible, and talking and helping each other out, as well. So, we decided, later on, to actually dedicate “Becoming” to LG because of the great inspiration that we had in that song. So, yeah, 'Becoming' has somehow become the LG song."

Servant Of The Mind is available in standard/digipack CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (with various limited-edition variants, more info below), a deluxe digital edition, plus a special box set (including 2CD digipack, 28pg booklet, bandana, and hip flask, housed in a metal box, available from the official Volbeat store).

Volbeat recently announced the 32-date European leg of the diverse Servant Of The Road World Tour, which will see them sharing the spotlight with special guests Skindred and openers Napalm Death (UK/Ireland) and Bad Wolves (mainland Europe), for a truly intense show.

Fans can expect a mix of Volbeat classics, deep cuts, and fan favourites from throughout their storied career, including their acclaimed latest album Servant Of The Mind.

Volbeat comment, “Finally, after so much time away, we’re thrilled to be able to bring a proper Volbeat headline tour to our friends across mainland Europe and the UK. We are so excited and cannot wait to see everyone out there! We’re extremely lucky to be able to bring Skindred, Napalm Death, and Bad Wolves along for the ride and share this experience with three incredible bands that we are fortunate enough to call friends.”

Ticket links for all dates, including VIP packages and pre-sale information, can be found here.

