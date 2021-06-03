VOLBEAT's Michael Poulsen Discusses Band's Two New Songs; Video

Multi-platinum Danish band, Volbeat, recently debuted two new songs for summer, “Wait A Minute My Girl” and “Dagen Før”. Michael Poulsen discusses the two new songs in videos that can be found below.

The two tracks, the band’s first new music since 2019’s album Rewind, Replay, Rebound, were written and recorded while the world was in lockdown during the pandemic. Michael, Kaspar, and Jon recorded their parts with long-time producer Jacob Hansen in Denmark, while Rob worked remotely from New York.

The band says about the songs: “As the weather begins to warm and the days get longer in many parts of the world, we wanted to share two songs that we wrote and recorded over these long, difficult fifteen months that have the vibe and feel of Summer. We’re beyond thankful that even during a lockdown our good friends Doug, Ray and Mia Maja were able to put the pedal to the metal with us on “Wait A Minute My Girl,” and we’re absolutely thrilled that Stine Bramsen, who we’ve known and admired for a long time, was willing to lend her incredible talents to “Dagen Før.” We hope you enjoy this double-barrelled blast of Summer tunes as much as we enjoyed creating them, and we can’t wait for you to hear what else we have in store for you. The Fall always brings the thunder and lightning…”

“Wait A Minute My Girl” features saxophone player Doug Corcoran and piano player Raynier Jacob Jacildo, who both perform with JD McPherson’s band and previously appeared with Volbeat on 2019’s “Die To Live (feat. Neil Fallon).” Singer Mia Maja, who has worked with the band since Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie, also appears on backing vocals. “Dagen Før” features guest vocals from Danish artist Stine Bramsen, who is known for her solo work as well as being a member of the band Alphabeat. The song, in the tradition of “The Garden’s Tale,” “Maybele I Hofteholder” and “For Evigt,” features both English and Danish lyrics, and marks the first commercially-released song that features Stine singing in her native Danish. Get the tracks here and watch the lyric videos for each song below.

"Wait A Minute My Girl"

"Dagen Før"

(Photo by Ross Halfin)