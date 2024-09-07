VOLBEAT Unveils Signature Outlaw Gentlemen Irish Whiskey

Danish rockers Volbeat have unveiled their very own Outlaw Gentlemen Irish whiskey. Details are available below.

The band comments:

"Born from the same relentless passion and raw authenticity that fuels our music, this whiskey is more than just a drink; it’s a celebration of the rock 'n' roll spirit and the rich heritage of Irish craftsmanship. Volbeat Outlaw Gentlemen isn’t just whiskey; it’s a piece of the Volbeat legacy, crafted with the same heart, intention, and unapologetic spirit that defines everything we do."

Straight from Ireland’s legendary Great Northern Distillery, Volbeat Outlaw Gentlemen comes in two editions:

Triple-distilled Irish Whiskey (Standard Edition):

This one’s got a pale, straw-like color that’s as bold as its flavor. With fresh aromas of vanilla and toffee, this whiskey hits your palate with a perfect blend of sweetness and spice. Notes of caramel and vanilla dance with hints of crisp apples and citrus zest, leaving a clean, warming finish that’s as smooth as a killer riff.

Double-distilled Irish Whiskey (Aged 12 Years):

Aged to perfection, this rich amber beauty boasts subtle crimson undertones and a nose that’s a rock opera of dried fruits and oak. The sherry casks bring dark raisins, sultanas, and a kick of fig to the stage, followed by juicy plums, dates, and a hint of candied orange peel. The finish? Long, lingering, and as satisfying as that final encore, with sweet notes of dark chocolate.

Go to the official Volbeat online shop here to purchase.