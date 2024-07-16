VOMIT FORTH Announce Terrified Of God Album; “Rotting Wool” Single Streaming

Northeast based agents of terror Vomit Forth are driven to create the most visceral death metal the world has ever experienced. They have announced their new album Terrified Of God, set for release October 11 through Century Media Records. In the deep winter of early 2024, the band headed into a cabin in the woods with Randy Lebouf (The Acacia Strain, Jesus Piece), who recorded, mixed, mastered and produced the album. Vomit Forth had an unabashed goal to make “the most unsettling, brutal and scary death metal record of all time” and across the album’s twelve tracks, they surpass it.

Preorder Terrified Of God here.

On the album’s themes, vocalist Kane shares:

“The biggest thing I want to get across with this record and that humanity doesn’t know everything. We are flawed, and in a lot of ways disgusting. We act like we aren’t afraid of what happens after we die. I know most people like to think nothing happens and we just conduct heat. That there’s no consequence other than how we effect other people during our time here, but I know there’s a hint of fear in the back of everyone’s mind. Everyone feels it. Not a single person on this earth lives without being Terrified of God at one point or another in their life.”

Vomit Forth shared the brutal early single “Blood Soaked Death Dream” in late May, and now follow it with “Rotting Wool.” The track is an exercise in brutality, pummeling audiences with angular riffs and relentless drums from the first beat of the song. The vocals effortlessly shift from guttural howls to anguished screams and moments of grunge-tinged clean vocals. A willingness to explore and incorporate influences from across a wide sonic landscape has always set Vomit Forth apart from their metal peers, with this latest song expanding on that ambition even further. The official music video shifts between gore filled 'found footage' montages and grainy shots of the band performing the song, creating an aura of disgust and terror throughout.

Kane adds on the dark and introspective track:

“‘Rotting Wool’ is about how even though we try to deceive ourselves and each other we can’t ultimately hide from the truth. In the end we all find out if it was all worth it. We can’t hide from it. Our own failures, insecurities, and inner pain. We can put the wool over our eyes, but it will eventually fall away.”

Tracklisting:

“Victim Impact Statement”

“Sacred Apple”

“Blood Soaked Death Dream”

“Negative Penance”

“Blood Lead Index”

“Poison Child”

“Fixation On The Narrative”

“Non Responsive”

“Terrified Of God”

“Fear Of Retaliation”

“Rotting Wool”

“Salt”

“Rotting Wool” video:

(Photo – Fin Geiger)