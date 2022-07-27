VOMIT FORTH Announces Spreading The Malevolence Fall Headline Tour

Connecticut-based Northeast death metal powerhouse Vomit Forth have announced the Spreading The Malevolence fall headline tour. The band will be hitting the road starting October 6 in Louisville, KY and wrapping on October 16 in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Earlier this month, Vomit Forth released their new full-length album, Seething Malevolence (July 8) via Century Media Records.

While the band is known for a sound that borrows from the underappreciated East Coast death metal blueprint belched up from bands like Internal Bleeding and Scattered Remnants, Seething Malevolence expands to more experimental and unexpected sounds, refracting the band’s love for the likes of Napalm Death or Full of Hell. Seething Malevolence delivers on the promise of everything Vomit Forth has hinted at so far Northeast death metal.

Spreading The Malevolence dates:

October

6 – Louisville, KY – Mag Bar

7 – Chattanooga, TN – Poor Taste

8 – Columbus, GA – The Cuckoos Nest

9 – Jacksonville, FL – Archetype

11 – Tampa, FL – Brass Mug

12 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

13 – Greenville, SC – Birds Fly South

14 – Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse

15 – Richmond, VA – The Camel

16 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

Vomit Forth is:

Kane Gelaznik (vocals)

Tyler Bidwell (bass)

Nick Herrmann (drums)

Ricky Brayall (guitars)

(Photo - Paul Longo)