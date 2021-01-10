VOODOO CIRCLE Guitarist ALEX BEYRODT Talks Annual ROCK MEETS CLASSIC Tour - "Every Guitar Player Can Play 'Smoke On The Water', But I Play It With IAN GILLAN"

January 15th will see Voodoo Circle release their highly anticipated new album, Locked & Loaded, via AFM Records. George Dionne of Metal Express Radio spoke with guitarist Alex Beyrodt about the album, how he reunited with vocalist David Readman, issues with Spotify, being part of the annual Rock Meets Classic tour, his guitar parts business, his band Silent Force, and much more.

On Rock Meets Classic

Beyrodt: "It's the dream of every musician who loves classic rock. The idea came from Mat Sinner (Primal Fear, Voodoo Circle) and the promoter Manfred; they are long time friends. I'm lucky to be a in the band and play with people like Alice Cooper, Ian Gillan, Steve Lukather, Paul Rodgers, Chris Thompson, Midge Ure, Joe Lynn Turner... it's unbelievable. I've been doing it for 10 years now, and to be on stage with all these guys is amazing. I mean, every guitar player can play 'Smoke On The Water' but I play it with Ian Gillan (laughs)."

Tracklisting:

"Flesh & Bone"

"Wasting Time"

"Magic Woman Chile"

"Locked & Loaded"

"Devil With An Angel Smile"

"Straight For The Heart"

"Eyes Full Of Tears"

"Devil’s Cross"

"Trouble In The Moonlight"

"This Song Is For You"

"Children Of The Revolution"

Locks & Loaded

Voodoo Circle is:

Alex Beyrodt - guitar & vocals

David Readmann - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass & vocals

Markus Kullmann - drums