VORAATH Drummer Among Four Killed By Drunk Driver On New Year's Eve

Consequence is reporting that Joshua Nassaru Ward, the drummer for North Carolina death metal band Voraath, was killed along with three others by a drunk driver on New Year’s Eve.

The tragic incident took place in Greenville, South Carolina, just after 9 PM on Tuesday night (December 31st). The 37-year-old Ward, his fiancee Zelena, and two others were pulling out a driveway in a Subaru SUV when they were struck by a 2012 BMW driven by 31-year-old Nicholas Shane Meeks.

The crash sent the Subaru off the road and into a tree, killing all four occupants of Ward’s vehicle. Meeks was detained and charged on four counts of felony DUI. He is being held without bond.

Read more at Consequence, and find a GoFundMe page here. All donations will go to the memorial and funeral. All remaining will be gifted to his son, Kai.