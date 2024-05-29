W.A.S.P. – “Album ONE Alive World Tour ‘24” Launches In October; BraveWords Presale Begins Tomorrow

“Album ONE Alive”, the title of W.A.S.P.’s upcoming North American Tour. August 17, 2024, marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.’s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish, on their North American tour this fall.

The BraveWords presale begins here tomorrow, May 30, at 11 AM local time. Use the password “ANIMAL” for access.

Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed “classic” album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says, “It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time.” This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.

Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.

Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.’s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety… ONE more time… ONE last time… Album ONE Alive!

The 39-city run kicks off on Saturday, October 26 in San Luis Obispo, CA, making stops across North America in Vancouver, BC, Toronto, ON, Minneapolis, MN, Dallas, TX, New York, NY, Orlando, FL and more before wrapping up on Saturday, December 14 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets will be available starting with the Artist pre-sale beginning May 29 at 10 AM, local time. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week with all pre-sales ending Thursday, May 30 at 10 PM, local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, May 31 at 10 AM, local time at WASPnation.com.

W.A.S.P. will be again offering fans VIP tickets that give fans a chance to meet Blackie Lawless, get a personal photo with Blackie, autographs and take part in a very personal Q&A with Blackie. VIP tickets can be purchased here.

Tour dates:

October

26 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater*

28 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

29 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

30 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

November

1 - Calgary, AB The Palace Theatre

2 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

3 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

4 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

7 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

8 - St Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre

10 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11 - Toronto, ON - History

13 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

14 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

15 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

16 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom At Manhattan Center

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theater

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Stroudsburg, PA - The Sherman Theater

22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

23 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

24 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

29 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

30 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

December

1 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

3 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

4 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

6 - Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

7 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

9 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield**

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium**

* No support acts.

** Death Angel not performing.