W.A.S.P. Announce VIP Meet & Greet Packages For Upcoming US Leg Of 40 Years Live World Tour

W.A.S.P. have announced they are offering their first ever VIP meet and greet packages on the upcoming US leg of the 40 Years Live World Tour. VIP meet and greet packages are available for all dates on the US tour, including shows that are already sold out for show tickets.

In addition to meeting Blackie Lawless and getting a personal photo with him, fans will also be able get a photo holding Blackie's original B.C. Rich Widow bass guitar and get a photo standing next to "Elvis” - Blackie's incredibly unique and one of a kind microphone stand.

To purchase your VIP ticket to meet Blackie Lawless visit WASPnation.com/tour and click the ticket link for your desired show. You will purchase the VIP ticket directly from the venue.

Blackie Lawless commented on offering VIP tickets, "For the 40th Anniversary Tour, and for our first time ever, we are offering VIP Meet and Greet tickets for all of you who’ve wanted to have a genuine VIP Experience. I’ll be doing a photo with everyone who participates as well as several other special offerings that will make this a pretty interesting package. But the one thing that will separate our VIP Experience from all others, and honestly the thing I’m looking most forward to is, at the end of the photo and the autograph sessions I want to do a sit down Question and Answer session with all of you there . The only way I've ever wanted to do a VIP Experience is to have real time with all of you, not only to answer whatever questions you’ve been wanting to ask me for however long, but it also gives me the chance to get to know you. Honestly, this was the only way I would agree to do this because I genuinely wanna hear what you have to say. So get ready and get your questions ready, but, be prepared, it’s gonna work both ways, because if you think you wanna get inside my head…. then I’m gonna get inside of yours."

The VIP Experience includes:

• Exclusive VIP Experience Meet and Greet with Blackie Lawless

• Personal Photo with Blackie

• Two Personal Items Signed by Blackie - No Guitars, Pick Guards or Instruments

• Signed VIP Tour Laminate

• $50 Credit at Merchandise Stand

• Set of 3 Blackie Lawless 40th Anniversary Guitar Picks

• Q&A with Blackie with all VIP's after all Photos and Autographs

• Take Photo Holding Blackie's original B.C. Rich Widow Bass Guitar

• Stand for photo next to "Elvis” - Blackie's Incredibly Unique and One of a Kind Microphone Stand

• Automatically Entered to Win a Signed Guitar at the End of the U.S. Tour

The tour launches on October 28, at House Of Blues in Las Vegas, NV. Find the complete itinerary here.