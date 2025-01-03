W.A.S.P. - Japan Live 1986 Available On Splatter Vinyl And CD In February

Japan Live 1986, a 1986 broadcast from multi-platinum US shock-rockers W.A.S.P., will be released on February 21 on orange w/ splatter double vinyl and CD.

Hailing from Los Angeles and formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. gained notoriety for their shock rock-themed image, outrageous lyrics and intense live performances. Their epic live shows soon became legendary and this fantastic album captures the band performing in Japan during the final stages of The Last Command world tour. Featuring a cross-section of tracks from the first two albums including fan favourites "I Wanna Be Somebody", "Blind In Texas", "Wild Child" and a rare airing of "Sleeping In The Fire". Essential for all W.A.S.P. collectors!

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A:

"On Your Knees"

"Fistful Of Diamonds"

Side B:

"Sex Drive"

"Widowmaker"

Side C:

"Sleeping In The Fire"

"Wild Child"

Side D:

"I Wanna Be Somebody"

"Blind In Texas"

Pre-order here.