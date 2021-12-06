W.A.S.P. Release Video Ad For Spanish Leg Of 40th Anniversary World Tour

June 6, 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of one of the most infamous, notorious, controversial heavy metal bands in the world… W.A.S.P. So join W.A.S.P. for this very special 40th Anniversary World Tour that kicks off in Milan, Italy on March 18.

A new ad for the dates in Spain can be seen below:

This first leg of dates will see the band hit Italy, Spain, Ireland, North Ireland, United Kingdom, Scotland, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Germany, Romania and Bulgaria. More dates and a U.S. tour will be announced.

Witness live the Winged Assassins specticle of “SHOCK and ROLL” as they take you Back… Back to the Beginning!

Blackie Lawless on the 40th Anniversary World Tour, "For the W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary World Tour we’re going back to the beginning. We’re taking the show back to where it all started. Complete with all the fire and all the blood that shocked the world the first time. We only did this type of show on the first world tour and never did it again…until now! I’m gonna scream and I’m gonna bleed, cause I Wanna be Somebody! We’re taking everybody back…back to the beginning!"

Tour dates:

March

18 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

19 - Padova, Italy - Padova Hall

23 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

24 - Murcia, Spain - Sala Gamma 3

25 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

26 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

30 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar St.

31 - Belfast, Ireland - Ulster Hall



April

1 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

2 - Manchester, UK - Academy

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

6 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

7 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

8 - London, UK - Rou-House

9 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

12 - Malmö, Sweden - Moriskan

13 - Huskvarna, Sweden - Folkets Park

14 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Sporthallen

15 - Umeå, Sweden - Idun

16 - Oulu, Finland - Teatria

17 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

18 - Helsinki, Finland - Kulttuuritalo

20 - Gävle, Sweden - Gasklockan

21 - Eskilstuna, Sweden - Lokomotivet

22 - Örebro, Sweden - Conventum

23 - Karlstad, Sweden - Nöjesfabriken

25 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Stora Fållan

29 - Norrköping, Sweden - Arbis

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgårn

May

1 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

2 - Mannheim, Germany - Capitol

4 - Saarbrücken - Garage

5 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

7 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Halle

8 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Venue TBA

14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Venue TBA

17 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane

18 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universidada Sports Hall

Few bands in the history of rock n’ roll have ever incited the love, the hate, the raw emotional effect this band has had on the world. From the very beginning, in the small venues of Los Angeles California, and later to the numerous countries worldwide that banned these Winged Assassins from performing live, the band’s unique style of shock and rock caused religious organizations, local city councils, parlaments, and the Washington D.C. Senate to hold hearings in an effort to bar this group from selling records and trashing stages everywhere they played.

The band’s founding member, frontman Blackie Lawless, has led the group as its lead vocalist and primary songwriter since its beginning. His unique brand of visual, social and political comment took the group to worldwide heights and sold millions of records alongside a legacy of sold out shows across the globe for 4 decades.

Joined by bassist Mike Duda and guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band span 26 and 18 years respectively, along with drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester, will take the band and the fans back to where it all started. Complete with the stage show extravaganza that many fans never saw live.

For further details, visit waspnation.com.

Blackie Lawless talks about the upcoming tour in this extended video: