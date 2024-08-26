Wacken Metal Battle 2024 Aftermovie - Celebrating 20 Years Of Emerging Talent

The Wacken Metal Battle celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024, marking two decades of discovering the best emerging metal talent worldwide. Since 2004, this competition has become a vital part of Wacken Open Air, offering unsigned bands from over 40 countries the chance to perform on one of metal’s biggest stages. Winners gain not only the thrill of playing at Wacken but also significant exposure in the metal community. The Metal Battle remains a key force in championing new talent and shaping the future of heavy metal.

With this official aftermovie, a huge "Thank You!" goes out to all the Wacken Metal Battle bands and promoters of Wacken Open Air 2024! See you in Wacken - rain or shine!

Germany's Wacken Open Air 2024 is history, and the first 34 bands for 2025 have been confirmed. They are:

Machine Head, Saltatio Mortis, Papa Roach, Gojira, Apocalyptica, Saxon, Within Temptation, Dimmu Borgir, Ministry, Michael Schenker, Peyton Parrish, Beyond The Black, Clawfinger, Grave Digger, August Burns Red, Obituary, Wind Rose, Brothers Of Metal, Tarja & Marko Hietala, Hanabie, Decapitated, Destruction, Celeste, Orange Goblin, Angel Witch, Dominum, Exhorder, Night Demon, Mimi Barks, Seven Spires, Clowns, Dool, Crownshift, and Midnight.

W:O:A 2025 runs from July 30 to August 2 - rain or shine! Tickets are on sale now via MetalTix.com. Further details can be found here.