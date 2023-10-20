Wacken Metal Battle USA Band Submissions Now Open; One Band To Conquer Them All And Play Wacken Open Air 2024

Wacken Metal Battle USA announces its return in 2024 to crown one independent band to perform at the world’s largest gathering of metalheads from around the world.

To date, the battle has sent five previous bands to perform on metal’s most prestigious stage. 2023 witnessed San Diego’s Fadrait crowned champion, following previous winners San Diego’s Mythraeum (2022), San Diego’s Monarch (2019), Anaheim’s Voices Of Ruin (2018) and Philadelphia’s Corpse Hoarder (2017).

Applications for 2024 end November 30, 2023 at 11:59 PM, PST.

ONLY unsigned bands can apply. Please fill out your information here (select United States and then the City that your band would like to perform in).

2024 battles will be taking place in the following cities:

New York, NY

Clifton, NJ

Philadelphia, PA

Portland, OR

Seattle, WA

Bay Area, CA

Los Angeles, CA

Orange County, CA

Sacramento, CA

San Diego, CA

Austin, TX

Dallas, TX

El Paso, TX

Houston, TX

San Antonio, TX

Event info for future battles can be found here.

For the last 5 years of battles (2017-2019, 2022, 2023), Wacken Metal Battle USA has hosted battles across the country to send one independent metal band to perform at the world’s largest metal festival Wacken Open Air in Wacken, Germany. 2019 saw the festival celebrate its 30th anniversary, but due to Covid, the 2020 and 2021 editions were both canceled. As the metal community regains its strength, Wacken Open Air 2024 will be the 33rd edition of the festival and will be held from July 31st – August 3rd. The 2024 event is already sold out with a line-up that includes Scorpions, Amon Amarth, Blind Guardian, In Extremo, Pain, Beast In Black and many more. Details here.

Wacken Metal Battle USA is part of an international competition that sees bands from across the country battle each other for the chance to win their spot among 30 other countries’ champions, and represent the USA in an international battle of the bands at the world’s largest outdoor metal festival: Wacken Open Air. The battles have been hosted at the festival for over a decade giving independent bands the opportunity to showcase their talents to an international audience along with the chance to win multiple prizes.

Participating cities will host qualifying rounds plus a city final organized by a local city concert promoter where one band will move forward to the American national final (date and city to be determined). The winner of the national final will move on to perform at the Wacken Open Air 2024 and compete against the winners of 29 other countries in a final global battle. All bands will be judged during battle rounds by respected local music industry representatives.

Rules for participation here.

Watch video of 2023 winners Fadrait at Wacken Open Air, below: