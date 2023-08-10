WACKEN OPEN AIR 2023 Promoter's Recap Video Streaming

Wacken promoters Thomas Jensen and Holger Hübner spoke with Wacken TV hosts Lizzy Lynden and Chris Cab about Wacken Open Air 2023 and the extraordinary weather and travel situation that made this year's installmemnt of the festival a major challenge for the organizers, crew, bands and fans. Check it out below.

"Metalheads, we are absolutely speechless! Wacken Open Air 2024 is SOLD OUT," begins a statement from the organizers of the prestigious heavy metal festival held annually in Germany. Wacken Open Air 2024 will take place July 31 - August 3, 2024 and will be headlined by Scorpions and Amon Amarth. Currently, 33 bands have been announced for next year's festival; the promotional poster can be viewed below.

"All tickets (Faster & Harder) for the W:O:A 2024 are completely sold out in record time of 4.5 hours!

We are more than grateful and humbled for your trust!

Especially after the difficult start of the festival this summer, where a part of our metal family couldn't celebrate with us, we really appreciate that the community stands by us and sticks together. The fact that all 85,000 tickets are gone is simply amazing! You are the best fans in the world! So we can't wait to celebrate another superlative metal party with you next year.

Since some payments are still unsuccessful at the moment, it may still be possible to purchase individual tickets in the coming hours - so feel free to try your luck on the ticket page.

Thanks for your incredible loyalty, support and the trust you give us!

Next year we will start the new season under the motto Warlocks & Witches, so stay tuned for what we will pull out of the hat for you!

Here are some organizational points:

- You will receive an email as soon as your tickets are in the ticket center. Please do not contact us proactively!

- As soon as you have the tickets in the ticket center, you can also start ordering the merchandising there.

- The shipping of the merchandising items will start on August 7th, 2023 and is expected to be finished mid-September!

- We ask you not to buy tickets from third parties. The exception: As always, our official travel partners still have quotas available.

- You got no ticket? Our waiting list is already available. As always, we will raffle all tickets from canceled orders. You can find the waiting list here.

- Individual tickets may still be available on the ticket page at any time. Try your luck!

Once again: THANX FOR YOUR SUPPORT - SEE YOU IN WACKEN - RAIN OR SHINE!

Yours,

W:O:A team"

For further details, visit Wacken.com.