Wacken Open Air 2024 Highlight Recap Video Streaming

Capping off Wacken Open Air 2024, festival organizers have shared a hilight reel along with the following message:

"A huge and loud thank you goes out to you – the most awesome fans, bands, crew, authorities and people here in the north. Watch some of the most beautiful performance and audience shots of Wacken Open Air 2024!

See you in Wacken - rain or shine!"

All W:O:A live-performances released on WackenTV can be found here.

Germany's legendary Scorpions headlined Wacken Open Air 2024 on August 1st. Pro-shot livestream video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Coming Home"

"Gas In The Tank"

"Make It Real"

"The Zoo"

"Coast To Coast"

"I'm Leaving You"

"Crossfire"

"Bad Boys Running Wild"

"Delicate Dance"

"Send Me An Angel"

"Wind Of Change"

"Tease Me Please Me"

"The Same Thrill"

- drum solo -

"Blackout"

"Big City Nights" (feat. Doro)

Encore:

"Still Loving You"

"Rock You Like A Hurricane"