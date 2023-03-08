WAKE ARKANE Releases “Puppets Know The Tears” Music Video

Italian prog/death metallers Wake Arkane have released a new music video for their second single: “Puppets Know The Tears”. It represents the band and its members in a bright and incredibly impactful way.

As in the previously released music video for first single – “The Eternal Return”, the main character is singer Mike Lunacy (former leader of the historical death metal band Dark Lunacy), who also plays the main character in the story told in their concept album.

The letters, also shown in the first single video, carry the prayers of men. Only Mr. Wake has in his hands the ability to realize or hijack their future.

As the materials of this immense record called Awakenings are released, the pieces of the puzzle of the concept will be completed, so that the audience will gradually immerse itself in the incredible story written by Mike Lunacy and narrated by Wake Arkane.

The video was produced, filmed and edited by Davide Rinaldi (also member of the band Dark Lunacy) at ISO-lation Studio and post produced by Daniele Acerbi.

It will be followed by several other singles in the next few months.

"Puppets Know The Tears" brings back the unique sound of Wake Arkane made of theatrical death metal filled with pathos. An energetic track full of drama and refined melodies.

The full-length album Awakenings was mastered by the Swedish musician and record producer Dan Swanö and will be released by the year 2023.

In the coming months and after an eight years hiatus, the band will start performing live again.