WALKING PAPERS Release "Creation Reproduction And Death" Music Video

Walking Papers (frontman Jefferson Angell and keyboard player/longtime collaborator Benjamin Anderson) release their latest video, for “Creation Reproduction And Death” from their third album, The Light Below, It was directed by The Boredom Killing Business with Cory Ingram, Konstantin Komarov and Bob Wayne.

The song is now available for streaming and download here, and the video can be seen below.

As singer Jefferson Angell explains, “I wrote ’Creation Reproduction and Death’ while contemplating how much time we have left, how we’ll spend it and who will we spend it with? It’s a question we can only answer for ourselves compounded by the pressure that we may not know if we made the right decision until there is no time left to do anything about it. After making three epic videos, we wanted to cut loose and have a good time. We hope people will enjoy watching the video as much as we had fun making it!”

(Photo - Cory Ingram)