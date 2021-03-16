WALLNER VAIN Announce "Back On The Strip" Single Featuring Members Of WHITE WIZZARD, DIO, BLACK SABBATH

Hard rock duo, Wallner Vain, have announced the release of their new single, "Back On The Strip", featuring members Of White Wizzard, Dio, Black Sabbath, due out on April 9. "Back On The Strip" is the first single from their new album, Duel, which is set for release in 2022.

Wallner Vain is a collaboration between British guitarist Will Wallner (White Wizzard) and Croatian singer Vivien Vain. The two musicians met in LA in 2008, and discovered they shared a mutual passion for rock n roll bands like Thin Lizzy, Rainbow and Van Halen. Their new song "Back On The Strip" is autobiographical, telling the story of how they recently moved back to Los Angeles in 2020.

The musical duo moved back to LA with one purpose; to record a great rock n roll album. They found an apartment just off the Sunset Strip, right across from the Rainbow Bar & Grill, and as fate would have it, it was also the former home of legendary Motörhead frontman Ian 'Lemmy' Kilminster.

"Back On The Strip" lineup:

Vivien Vain - Vocals

Will Wallner - Guitars

Jon Leon - Bass (White Wizzard)

Vinny Appice - Drums (Dio, Black Sabbath)

Mixed by Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, Michael Schenker, UFO).