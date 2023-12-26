WARBELL Release “Melancholical” Music Video

Warbell has shared a new music video for the song "Melancholical". It's the second song from the upcoming EP album Ruin that will be released on April 1, 2024.

The lyrics and music video was inspired by Sotha Sil, a half-god from The Elder Scrolls series, and everything (the production, mixing, video shoot, editing) was made by the band.

Warbell is a female-fronted melodic death metal band from Wrocław, Poland. Their roots goes down to Gothenburg style, but with every release they search for their own sound.

They released two LP albums - Havoc and Plague, and played around 150 concerts in 10 countries. Warbell also performed at some summer festivals like Pol'and'Rock Festival 2018 (Poland), Occultfest 2017 (Netherlands), Metal Madness Open Air 2020 (Czech Rep.), MOSH Open Air 2022 (Germany) and others.