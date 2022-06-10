WARDRUNA Release “Helvegen” Live Video

Wardruna's latest release Kvitravn - First Flight of the White Raven is out now, and to mark the occasion the band have released a live video capture of fan-favourite, "Helvegen". This atmospheric and haunting track is often the conclusion of their live set, providing a rousing finish, as exemplified in the video below.

Wardruna's Kvitravn – First Flight of the White Raven - is now available on 2CD, and digital formats, including the original Kvitravn studio album of 2021, plus an audio release captured from their lauded, boundary-pushing virtual live experience First Flight of the White Raven of March 26, 2021. This new release captures their special set list consisting of songs from Kvitravn and fan favourites from across their discography.

An immersive audio arrangement that underscores the experiential paradigm shift and masterful musicianship of their superlative and boundary-pushing virtual live experience First Flight of the White Raven of March 26, 2021. To mark the event’s exceptional impact, it is available as a limited Boxset Edition including 2LP (black), 2CD, DVD with livestream performance and bonus documentary material and three videos (only available in the boxed set), flag of the CD album cover, certificate of authenticity for the box and an exclusive autographed card signed by Einar Selvik. Order at wardruna.com.

"Kvitravn – First Flight of the White Raven is an audio-visual ‘live-in-studio’ recording that was broadcasted online, as the release show of the Kvitravn album. It was recorded in a time when it was not allowed to perform in front of an audience, which made it very important for me that the recording itself truly captured the energy of a live performance. What you hear is what we performed in that moment in that room. No re-recordings or autotune was done in the afterwork. Just like for a regular concert, the set list was carefully put together with a selection of songs from all our albums, including a handful of songs from the new album, which we performed for the very first time. On the day of recording, we all stood together in the same room for the first time in over a year. Everyone came focused and well prepared and the energy felt like no time had passed. I hope you will agree!” - Einar Selvik

Tracklisting:

Audio (with translations):

"Synkverv" (Turn-sight)

"Kvitravn" (White Raven)

"Skugge" (Shadow)

"Grá" (Grey)

"Fylgjutal" (Speech of the Fetch)

"Munin" (Memory)

"Kvit hjort" (White Stag)

"Viseveiding" (Song-hunting)

"Ni" (Nine)

"Vindavlarljod" (Song of the wind-bred)

"Andvevarljod" (Song of the Spirit-weavers)

Audio from virtual live performance:

“Kvitravn”

“Skugge”

“Solringen”

“Bjarkan”

“Raido”

“Voluspá”

“Isa”

“UruR”

“Grá”

“Vindavlarljod”

“Rotlaust Tre Fell”

“Fehu”

“Helvegen”

DVD:

“Kvitravn”

“Skugge”

“Solringen”

“Bjarkan”

“Raido”

“Voluspá”

“Isa”

“UruR”

“Grá”

“Vindavlarljod”

“Rotlaust Tre Fell”

“Fehu”

“Helvegen”

Interview

Behind the Scenes Videos:

“Grá”

“Kvitravn”

“Lyfjaberg”

Documentary

"Solringen":

(Photo - Ragnarock Film)