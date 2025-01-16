WARDRUNA Release Official Live Video For "Heimta Thurs"

Norwegian world music collective, Wardruna, is now releasing a live video for the song "Heimta Thurs". The video is a part of the band’s Live At The Acropolis show, which will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray alongside Wardruna’s new album, Birna, on January 24.

Originating from Wardruna’s debut record Runaljod – Gap var ginnunga, the song “Heimta Thurs” has grown into one of the group’s most iconic songs and a fan favorite. Set against the backdrop of the world heritage site Odeon of Herodes Atticus, Acropolis, the composition and visual experience reach new heights.

Watch the video below:

The connection between the old and ancient, deeply human and natural at the same time, can be felt at every live performance of Wardruna, resounding equally on stage and throughout the audience. Live At The Acropolis is a testament to that. Captured for all eternity by Kolibri Media, Wardruna now presents the DVD and Blu-Ray Live At The Acropolis, featuring the full show, additional interviews and impressions of the meet and greet at the Underflow Record Store.

Birna and Live At The Acropolis pre-orders are available here, with the new album available on limited-edition vinyl, CD and digitally.

Birna cover, photo by Tuukka Koski with artwork by Øivind A. Myksvoll.

Birna tracklisting:

"Hertan"

"Birna"

"Ljos til Jord"

"Dvaledraumar"

"Jord til Ljos"

"Himinndotter"

"Hibjørnen"

"Skuggehesten"

"Tretale"

"Lyfjaberg"

"Birna" video:

"Hibjørnen" video:

“Himinndotter” video:

"Hertan" video:

"Lyfjaberg" video:

From the Runaljod album trilogy (2009, 2013, 2016), exploring old Norse myths, traditions, and language through the 24 proto-Norse runes, the sound of Wardruna evolved and blended into the stripped down, acoustic compositions on Skald (2018). The group’s most recent album, Kvitravn (White-Raven) (2021), explored Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, animism, and the act of creation – the ever-interchanging prolific relationship between the skaldic poet and nature itself. The record charted in 13 countries, including #1 in Canada and Austria, and #2 in Germany. Wardruna has performed at multiple manmade historical locations including Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the Acropolis, Bulgaria’s Ancient Theater of Philipoppolis, as well as locations set amidst natural wonders such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Alongside his work with Wardruna, Einar Selvik has composed music for large tv and game productions such as “Vikings” and “Assassin’s Creed – Valhalla,” he gives tutorials and lectures on Old Norse literature, musicology, instruments and philosophy, and he has worked with renowned artists such as Mari Boine, Tina Guo, Matoma and Eivør, including appearances on Norwegian, Danish and Polish national television.