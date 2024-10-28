WARDRUNA Releases New Song And Video "Hibjørnen"

Wardruna, the Norwegian group known for blending traditional Norse music with modern post-rock and folk influences, has released “Hibjørnen”, a new song and video from their recently announced forthcoming album, Birna (Sony Music/By Norse Music). The 10-track collection explores the natural world, with the bear as a central symbol.

“The rhythm of the bear embodies the very circle of life: When winter approaches, it goes to sleep in its den – back to the womb; its pulse slowing, its body encapsulated in an intermediate death,” Selvik explains. “Like a lullaby, ‘Hibjørnen’ takes on the perspective of the hibernating bear and its dormant dreams from inside the den. The listener returns from the den of the bear more attuned, aware and contemplative of nature’s wonders, just in time for the freshly sprung buds.” This cyclical process, so embedded both in nature and the worldview of older cultures, drives Selvik’s every creative work.

“Hibjørnen” (The Hibernator) is a notable contrast to Wardruna’s recently released song “Himinndotter,” offering a simpler and more direct approach, with a focus on voice, poetry and the lyre, creating a contemporary take on Norse oral traditions.

Birna was written and recorded over a three year period with music by Selvik and longtime collaborator/vocalist Linda-Fay Hella, and lyrics solely written by Selvik. Performers on the album, in addition to Hella and Selvik, include Eilif Gundersen (bukkehorn, lur, flute, backing vocals), HC Dalgaard (drums, percussion, backing vocals), Sondre Veland (percussion, backing vocals), John Stenersen (mora-harp) and Arne Sandvoll (percussion, backing vocals).

Wardruna will simultaneously release Live At The Acropolis on DVD/Blu-Ray. Featuring a September 2023 performance from the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the film includes the full show with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Birna and Live At The Acropolis pre-orders are available here, with the new album available on limited-edition vinyl, CD and digitally.

Birna cover, photo by Tuukka Koski with artwork by Øivind A. Myksvoll.

Birna tracklisting:

"Hertan"

"Birna"

"Ljos til Jord"

"Dvaledraumar"

"Jord til Ljos"

"Himinndotter"

"Hibjørnen"

"Skuggehesten"

"Tretale"

"Lyfjaberg"

“Himinndotter” video:

"Hertan" video:

"Lyfjaberg" video:

From the Runaljod album trilogy (2009, 2013, 2016), exploring old Norse myths, traditions, and language through the 24 proto-Norse runes, the sound of Wardruna evolved and blended into the stripped down, acoustic compositions on Skald (2018). The group’s most recent album, Kvitravn (White-Raven) (2021), explored Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, animism, and the act of creation – the ever-interchanging prolific relationship between the skaldic poet and nature itself. The record charted in 13 countries, including #1 in Canada and Austria, and #2 in Germany. Wardruna has performed at multiple manmade historical locations including Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the Acropolis, Bulgaria’s Ancient Theater of Philipoppolis, as well as locations set amidst natural wonders such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Alongside his work with Wardruna, Einar Selvik has composed music for large tv and game productions such as “Vikings” and “Assassin’s Creed – Valhalla,” he gives tutorials and lectures on Old Norse literature, musicology, instruments and philosophy, and he has worked with renowned artists such as Mari Boine, Tina Guo, Matoma and Eivør, including appearances on Norwegian, Danish and Polish national television.

(Photo - Morten Munthe)