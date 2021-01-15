WARDRUNA Share Lyric Video For New Single "Skugge" (Shadow)

In advance of the worldwide January 22 release of their fifth full-length album Kvitravn via By Norse Music and Sony Music/Columbia Records, the traditional Nordic folk outfit, Wardruna, have shared a new single, “Skugge”.

Translated to “Shadow” in English, the song traces an eerie sonic journey voicing a dialogue between man and shadow. Its brooding introduction recalls the subtle majesty of fan favorite track "Helvegen" (from their 2013 album Runaljod – Yggdrasil) as Wardruna's idiosyncratic synthesis of hypnotic percussion and delicate vocal interplay comes to the forefront. The lyric video for “Skugge” was recorded by Ragnarok Film with producer/director Ole Fredrik Wannebo, photographer/editor Toni Kotka and Sverre Brandtzaeg. Watch it below or view it across all streaming platforms along with pre-order options for Kvitravn, here.

Each track on Kvitravn is ingrained with meaning that delves deep into the philosophical, the esoteric, the Nordic myths and how old traditions define human nature and nature itself.

“‘Skugge’ feels particularly personal for it shifts the focus inwards,” remarks founding member and composer Einar Selvik. "It is a song about shadows, echoes and the balance between seeking answers and wisdom internally and externally. The accompanying lyric video allows the listener to journey deep into Wardruna's world and offers space for reflection and contemplation, should you submit to it...”

Tracklisting (with translations):

"Synkverv" (Turn-sight)

"Kvitravn" (White Raven)

"Skugge" (Shadow)

"Grá" (Grey)

"Fylgjutal" (Speech of the Fetch)

"Munin" (Memory)

"Kvit hjort" (White Stag)

"Viseveiding" (Song-hunting)

"Ni" (Nine)

"Vindavlarljod" (Song of the wind-bred)

"Andvevarljod" (Song of the Spirit-weavers)

“Kvitravn” video:

"Grá" video:

(Photo - Arne Beck)