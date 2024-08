On August 16, Warkings performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's Summer Breeze festival in Dinkelsbühl. You can now watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set, courtesy of ARTE Concert.

Setlist:

"The Last Battle"

"Maximus"

"Spartacus" (feat. Morgana le Fay)

"Warriors"

"Fight"

"We Are The Fire"

"Sparta" (feat. Morgana le Fay)