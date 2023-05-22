WARRANT - JANI LANE’s Daughter MADDI Performs “Heaven” At First Ever Live Performance

As first reported by Metal Sludge, The Jani Lane Tribute show took place at Temple Live in Cleveland, OH on May 20 and featured special guests to honor the late Warrant frontman.

Organized by former Warrant guitarist Billy Morris, the Billy Morris Band played a set of songs written by Lane including the hit “Heaven” sung by his youngest daughter Maddi, it what was her first ever live performance.

“What an honor to sing tribute to my pops this weekend, in Ohio where he grew up, surrounded by close family and friends. This was my first ever live performance in front of an audience, so obviously I was nervous, but I channeled it into excitement and I asked myself, ‘What would dad do?’ and I gave it my all. I had such a great time meeting everyone, hearing countless childhood stories and stepping out of my comfort zone. Most importantly, I got to connect with my dad through this music for a greater good,” wrote Maddi on her Instagram.