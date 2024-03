From March 14 - 17, the Rock 'N' Roll Fantasy Camp took place in Los Angeles, CA. It featured rock legends Michael Anthony (Van Halen), Warren DeMartini (Ratt), Tommy Aldridge (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne) and Sebastian Bach (Skid Row).

Video of DeMartini performing the Ratt classics "You're In Love" and "Way Cool Jr." can be viewed below.