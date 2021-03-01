WARTHRONE Members Launch New Band KRISTEL DAWN; "The Frozen Forest" Single And Video Out Now

Warthrone members Kristel Dawn (ex-Witch-Hunt) and Erik Sayenga (ex-Dying Fetus, ex-Witch-Hunt) have launched a brand new atmospheric/melodic black metal band called Kristel Dawn.

The band's single, "The Frozen Forest", is available for digital download via the Kristel Dawn Bandcamp page, here. An official video for the song can be viewed below.

Lineup:

Kristel Dawn - Vocals (clean and harsh), Keyboards, Bass, Drums
Erik Sayenga - Drums, Guitars, Vocals



