Was ALICE COOPER's 70s Classic Banned For Being Wrapped In Flammable Underwear?; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"Alright, so today we’re going old school... taking you back to a shocking and iconic hit from the 70s. It was from a rockstar that defined the word and he put every teacher on notice when he wrote this defiant rocker. I”m talking about Alice Cooper and his anthem, 'Schools Out'. No two greatest words were ever spoken in a rock song... at least not to us when we were kids in school. All of us have been singing along to it ever since. It’s a teenage rebellion track that perfectly captures the restlessness of youth. Plus there are also some pretty crazy stories surrounding this one, from spooky urban legends like the band getting their name from making contact with a 16th-century witch, to the over-the-top stage antics like the mostly accidental chicken sacrifice that blew this band’s legend up, to the actual record coming with a switchblade, a slingshot and being wrapped in paper panties. Find out why they banned it. The story of everybody’s favorite rock and roll golfer who actually liked school, Alice Cooper... next on the Professor Of Rock."