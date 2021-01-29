Was GEDDY LEE Ever In Awe Of Late RUSH Bandmate NEIL PEART's Talents? - "With Regularity... I've Never Met A Musician Like Him, He Was A Monster Drummer Of The Highest Magnitude"

Speaking with Brian Hiatt for Rolling Stone, Rush frontman Geddy Lee discusses the genius of his late bandmate, drummer Neil Peart, who died on January 7, 2020.

In the interview, for Rolling Stone's recent digital cover story on the drummer’s life and music, Lee looked back on 40 years of close collaboration. A couple of excerpts follow:

Rolling Stone: You’ve got formidable skills of your own, but were there times when you were truly kind of awed with stuff that Neil either conceived or was just pulling off technically?

Geddy Lee: "With regularity. I’ve never met a musician like him. He was a monster drummer of the highest magnitude. I’ve met some great musicians but I had the pleasure to watch him every night onstage and watch him improvise, as he got older, through his solos. When he became determined to add improvisation as part of his drum solo every night, that’s a bold, brave step for him and the level of complexity that he functioned at. I don’t know many other musicians that can function at that level.

"So for me, I was always trying to live up to his watermark, so to speak, because he pushed me. He would say the same thing about me, but of course, I always thought, “No, no, I’m following you.” And he’d go, “No, no, no. You’re making me sound good. Here’s all my rough edges.” So it was a partnership. But he awed me over and over again. He was relentless in the studio and he would play it as many times as required. Half the time, you’d be going, “Well, that’s a take, right?” And he would say, “No. It wasn’t a take.” Not for him. He was so incredibly demanding of himself and of course, you have to rise to that level. It just happens that way. It just becomes your band mantra when you see a guy working that hard. You work that hard."

Rolling Stone: Neil felt a lot of pressure to be the drum god people expected when he played. How did you see that weighing on him?

Geddy Lee: "He set the bar really high for himself, and as his body started to let him down he worried that he would betray that. He was really big on that. He used to say all the time that he never wanted to let down the kid in him. He would visualize him as a kid watching his own drum performance and never wanted to let that kid version down. But it was really a very difficult gig and as time went on and his body started to, as I said, let him down, it became much more difficult for him to get through it. Yet somehow he did. Any talk of a compromised version of one of our songs, it’s just not in the cards. If he couldn’t do it the way he’d done it in the past, he didn’t want to do it, and that was pretty much it."

Read the complete interview at RollingStone.com.