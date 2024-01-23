Was It Love At First Sight When SHARON OSBOURNE Met OZZY? - "No! Not At All... They Were All Odd And Hairy"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Sharon Osbourne recounts with Dan Rather how she met and fell in love with Ozzy Osbourne.

The latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast is available for streaming below.

Episode description: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne take us on a captivating episode of The Osbournes podcast, where they answer listener call-in questions about their enduring love story. From sharing their couple's song and perfect date night to addressing challenges and offering advice for early 20s engagement, the dynamic duo navigates a range of topics. Laugh along with anecdotes about ketchup on steak and discover heartfelt moments, including insights into their touring life and thoughts on remarrying after tragedy... and a wild wrap up question about Viagra.

For those just tuning in, the Osbournes are not your typical family. This iconic clan, headed by the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne and the indomitable Sharon Osbourne, became household names with their reality TV series in the early 2000s. They've since solidified their legacy by sharing their unfiltered views, wild adventures, and the rollercoaster ride of their lives, making them a constant source of intrigue and entertainment.

