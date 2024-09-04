Watch AMON AMARTH Perform "Twilight Of The Thunder God" At Bloodstock 2024; Pro-Shot Video

Witness the Viking metal legends Amon Amarth as they deliver a thunderous performance at Bloodstock Open Air Metal Festival 2024. Headlining the festival on August 11th, Amon Amarth brought their signature blend of melodic death metal and Norse mythology to the stage, captivating fans with their intense energy and larger-than-life stage presence.

This video features their electrifying live rendition of "Twilight Of The Thunder God," a fan-favorite track that has become a staple of their live shows. With its powerful riffs, anthemic chorus, and epic storytelling, "Twilight Of The Thunder God" showcases Amon Amarth at the height of their powers. The band’s performance at Bloodstock 2024 was nothing short of legendary, affirming their place as one of the most revered acts in metal.

"Latin America….march to Valhalla with us this fall," states a message from Amon Amarth, announcing a string of dates in October/November.

Tickets for the dates listed below go on sale Thursday July 4, at 10 AM, ET, here.

October

22 - Royal Center - Bogotá, Colombia

24 - El Teleferico - Quito, Ecuador

28 - Montevideo Music Box - Montevideo, Uruguay

30 - Parque De Las Culturas - La Paz, Bolivia

November

4 - Peppers Club - San José, Costa Rica